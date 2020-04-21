Coronavirus in Mumbai: 466 new cases, 9 deaths reported in state

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported 466 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Monday, the second largest single-day spike in cases in the state. The total number of positive cases have increased to 4,666; 232 people have died while 572 have recovered so far.

Once again, Mumbai logged the most number of cases, 308, and accounted for well over half of the total cases in the state, at 3,032. Nine more fatalities were reported on Monday, seven from Mumbai and two from Malegaon.

“Information on co-morbidities in the two patients who died in Malegaon has not yet been received. Five of the seven patients (71 per cent) had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” informed health officials.

On Sunday, the state had its biggest single-day surge in Covid-19-positive cases at 552, putting paid to hopes that the curve was close to being lattened in the state.

The state took 30 days to cross the 1,000-case mark (April 7) but added another 1,000 cases in just six days, on April 13. Three days after (April 16), the count touched 3,000 and jumped to 4,666 in an equal number of days.

Anup Kumar Yadav, director, National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra, attributed the sudden spike in cases to the declaration of pending test results from the government-approved private laboratories.

“We have to verify the data of all Covid-19 positive cases and it is a time-consuming process. First, private laboratories send us the data and then, to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. At times, we find discrepancies in the reporting of positive cases,” he said.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 155 new corona cases and seven deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the city is 3,090, with 138 deaths so far.

Civic officials attributed the giant jump in cases to the number of cases being reported by private laboratories. “Of the 308 new cases, 137 had tested positive between April 14 and April 17 in private laboratories and the numbers were updated on Monday. Out of cases reported in Mumbai, 1,344 cases were detected to contact tracing,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Kasturba hospital will soon get approval for starting plasma therapy and Nair hospital will be a dedicated collection centre for this.

According to the state health department, 3,607 positive cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 3,032 were from Mumbai and 575 from Navi Mumbai. So far, 155 corona deaths have occurred in this region.

Of the 76,092 laboratory samples, 71,611 were negative and 4,666 have been tested positive for coronavirus until Monday. So far 575 have recovered and been discharged. Currently 93,655 people are in home quarantine and 6,879 people are in institutional quarantine.