Coronavirus in Mumbai: 37 persons detained for stepping outdoor

Mumbai: At a time the entire nation was scrupulously observing the 'Janata Curfew,' the Navi Mumbai Police was busy rounding up people – 37 of them -- for breaching prohibitory orders and stepping out of their house.

These persons had no satisfactory explanation why they had come out on the streets, the police said.

"We detained 34 persons from Panvel and three from Kalamboli jurisdiction, as they stepped outdoors despite circulars and appeals asking the public to desist from doing so, unless it was a dire need," a senior officer told the Free Press Journal.

"Having detained them, we served them a show-cause notice as per law," the officer added.

According to the police, these 37 persons have been booked under sections 269 (negligent act which can spread infection or disease), 270 (malignant act which can spread infection or disease), 271 (quarantine rule) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Contd. on P7

Apart from these provisions, the police have also invoked the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, the Maharashtra Police Act and also the National Disaster Management Act.

"We have also booked them for breaching the circulars and notifications issued by the government from time to time to contain the spread of the deadly virus," the officer added.