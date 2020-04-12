Coronavirus in Mumbai: 33-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 made to wait 12 hours before being admitted

Flying in the face of the claims made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that it has enough isolation facilities in the city for corona patients, because of space cruch issues, a 33- year-old female dialysis patient, who had tested CoVID-positive on Friday, was made to wait almost 12 hours before being admitted to the King Edward Memorial Hospital.

She had came to the hospital in the afternoon on the same day, to be admitted to the CoVID ward. But doctors made her wait in the hospital premises, saying there was a space crunch.

“We were scared when we learnt she was a corona patient and was waiting inside,” he said. She told The Free Press Journal that for the last few months, she had been suffering from a kidney problem and she had to visit the hospital twice a week for dialysis.

However, a few days ago she had symptoms similar to those brought on by a corona infection. Her swab sample was sent to a private lab for testing on April 8. “The report revealed I was CoVID-positive. Accordingly, my family was quarantined and their samples were also sent for testing. Police brought me to KEM Hospital,” she said. But she was only admitted to the hospital almost 12 hours late, after senior health officials intervened and made arrangements for her.

“I was kept waiting from afternoon but because of a shortage of beds, I was denied admission and had no option but to wait. Security officers were constantly asking me to leave the hospital premises. It was 12.30am by the time I was admitted and they started treatment,” she added.

Health officials said they will take action against the hospital dean for such lethargy, considering the seriousness of the situation and will now trace all those people in the hospital who may have come in contact with her in the period she was waiting.

In the meanwhile, the Directorate of Health Services has ordered all dialysis centres in the state to be open 24/7, formulating new guidelines which must be strictly followed.

“Keeping in mind the needs of patients with kidney disease, all dialysis centres have been ordered to stay open. Under no circumstances should these services be discontinued,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, director, DHS.