Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3 more persons test positive in Mira Road

Bhayandar: Worries continue to escalate for the residents of the twin city as three more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mira Road, taking the total number of cases to four. All three, who have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital, are said to be the kin of the 55- year-old man who turned out to be the first person detected to be infected by the virus in the Naya Nagar area on Sunday.

Apart from containment measures and spraying disinfectants, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is tracing contacts and has also begun conducting a house-to-house survey in the entire locality. As per official statistics, a total of 680 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine, of which more than 225 had completed the 14-day period till Tuesday.

377 people were still under home quarantine as 34 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east). 14 people have been admitted to isolation wards. Of the 31 swab samples sent for testing, 16 turned out to be negative, 4 positives even as 11 reports were still awaited.