Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3 from Worli Koliwada held for using boats to visit Mahim

Mumbai: The Dadar police have arrested three people from Worli Koliwada for coming to Mahim in their boats to buy groceries. Worli Koliwada area has been declared as a containment zone by the civic body after two deaths and several tested positives for Covid-19.

According to the police, an offence was registered after police found several people from Worli Koliwada area have come to Mahim Beach on their fishing boats to buy groceries.

Since the area has been declared as a containment zone, no one is allowed to come out of the area to curb the spread of the deadly virus, said an officer from Dadar police station. Three people were arrested under various sections of the IPC, said an official.