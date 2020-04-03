Coronavirus in Mumbai: 3 from Worli Koliwada held for using boats to visit Mahim

Mumbai: The Dadar police have arrested three people from Worli Koliwada for coming to Mahim in their boats to buy groceries. Worli Koliwada area has been declared as a containment zone by the civic body after two deaths and several tested positives for Covid-19.
According to the police, an offence was registered after police found several people from Worli Koliwada area have come to Mahim Beach on their fishing boats to buy groceries.
Since the area has been declared as a containment zone, no one is allowed to come out of the area to curb the spread of the deadly virus, said an officer from Dadar police station. Three people were arrested under various sections of the IPC, said an official.
"While locking our area, the civic body has assured us that they will provide food and essential items, however, we are not getting anything from the BMC.
We are not allowed to go out of the containment zone to buy anything, only those with good political connections are getting the essential items, so we are forced to use our boats to go to nearby Mahim beach," said one of the residents.
Ajay Kshirsagar, a resident alleges, “After declaring our area as containment zone, BMC has marked areas where they will put up stalls for vegetable and essential items, however, there is no such stalls even after five days". 3.
