Coronavirus in Mumbai: 26 dead in State so far, 67 new cases on Friday

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded five morecoronadeathsinthelast24 hours, with the death toll now at 26 in the state. Sixty-seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Friday, taking the total number to 490 . Of the five deaths in the state, two were in Mumbai and one each in Badlapur, Vasai-Virar and Jalgaon.

According to the state health department,43of the88newcases are in Mumbai, 10 from Navi Mumbai, nine from Pune, three from Ahmednagar and one each from Ratnagiri and Washim. So far, 50 people have fully recovered after treatment. “None of the deceased had any history of international travel. All were contact-traced and tested positive for corona.

All these patient serials so suffering from comorbidities,” said an official. Currently, 333 positive corona casesand22deathshavebeenreported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR),of which 278 are from Mumbai and 55 from Navi Mumbai.