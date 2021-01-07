Coronavirus in Mumbai: 25 volunteers to participate in mock process of COVID-19 vaccine dry run



“We have instructed the deans and medical superintendent of the selected centres to be ready with the two teams for the covid vaccine dry run. Moreover, all the beneficiaries will be hospital staffs and they will be given one dosage each and the report of it will be submitted later in the evening after the dry run is completed,” he said. Moreover, the vaccination is voluntary, and one could refuse to take a shot after reaching the centre and registering names

Across the state, all districts barring four that had participated in the earlier drill on January 2, will be a part of the mock drill that is being carried out before the likely rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine next week.

Dr Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital, said they would erect five makeshift tents for the dry run. A more permanent structure would be ready before the actual drive. The Ghatkopar hospital is one of the eight centres where the first round of immunisation of 1.25 lakh healthcare workers is supposed to be carried out.

Meanwhile, four other jumbo facilities have begun prepping. Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of NESCO jumbo facility into a vaccination centre and work will start to create 15 units.

