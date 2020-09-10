Coronavirus in Mumbai: 2371 new Covid infections reported on Thursday

For the second consecutive day, Mumbai recorded its highest single-day jump in corona cases, with 2,371 new infections being reported on Thursday, taking the total count to 1,63,115. The previous highest single-day case was 2,227 which was reported just a day before. Meanwhile, the death toll in Mumbai has also crossed the 8,000-mark on Thursday, with 38 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 8,020 till now.

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra has breached 28,000-mark, with 495 fatalities reported on Thursday, increasing the toll to 28,282. This is the highest single-day death recorded so far, the previous highest was 423 which was recorded on September 7. “Forty-seven of 495 deaths were old which has been added in today’s data. Of the total deaths, 222 are from the last 48 hours and 140 are from last week, while rest 133 deaths are from the period before last week,” said Dr. Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

However, for the second time in a row, Maharashtra reported more than 23,000 cases in the last 24 hours, with 23,446 cases being reported, increasing the progressive count to 9,90,795 so far.

This is the fifth time in barely a week that the State has reported a surge of more than 20,000 cases in a single day. Maharashtra has added more than 1.98 lakh new cases since the beginning of September. The number of active cases has now risen to 2,61,432. As many as 14,253 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 7,00,715.

Medical experts and officials from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department have attributed this increase to the surge in the daily Covid-19 cases within the past week. Experts have indicated that this could spell trouble for the city, as it is a sign it’s Covid graph, which had begun to stabilize, is showing an upward curve again, due to Mumbai’s unlock plans, and the recent Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

So far, a total of 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 19.9 per cent were positive. There are 16.30 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 38,220 in institutional quarantine.