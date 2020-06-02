Coronavirus in Mumbai: 20 new cases recorded in Mira Bhayandar; total case tally rises to 777

Twenty more people from the twin-city tested positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to 777.

Further escalating worries for the MBMC’s health department, 16 out of the 20 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas. Only four new patients are from amongst those who were in close contact with people who had tested positive earlier.

Nine patients recovered and were discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospital on Tuesday. With this, a total of 472 people have so far recovered from the virus. This puts the number of active cases at 272.

Unfortunately, two more people succumbed while undergoing treatment for the infection, and the death toll climbed to 33 on Tuesday.

According to official information on COVID-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 3,040 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,014 persons tested negative and 777 persons tested positive, even as reports of 249 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

With 128 people testing positive in just three days, MBMC’s health department is witnessing a huge upward trend in the coronavirus-graph of the twin-city.