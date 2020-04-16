Coronavirus in Mumbai: 183 new cases in city on Wed, 2 dead

Mumbai: There were two COVID deaths recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, in somewhat heartening news, given that the number of fatalities had been in double digits for the last 4-5 days. Meanwhile, 183 new corona cases were reported on Wednesday, causing the tally of positive cases to go up to 1,936 and the number of deaths to 113. So far, 181 have fully recovered and been discharged.

Health officials said, of the total cases in Mumbai, 857 were detected by contact tracing, containment measures, fever clinics etc. Moreover, across 24 wards in the city, 3,929 people were screened and 1,541 swabs collected from suspected cases, through 100 clinics held between April 5 and April 14.

As per the state health department, 232 new cases and nine deaths were reported in the state, taking the total count to 2,996 and 187 deaths so far. Of the nine deaths reported in the state, six were in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Akola. Until now, 295 people have recovered.

“140 of 232 cases are from Mumbai, followed by 52 in Pune, 11 from Nagpur, six in Malegaon, five from Navi Mumbai, four each from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Buldana, three from Vasai-Virar, two from Thane rural and Mira-Bhayandar and one each from Thane Municipal Corporation, Akola and Solapur,” said an official.