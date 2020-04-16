Coronavirus in Mumbai: 183 new cases in city on Wed, 2 dead

Mumbai: There were two COVID deaths recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, in somewhat heartening news, given that the number of fatalities had been in double digits for the last 4-5 days. Meanwhile, 183 new corona cases were reported on Wednesday, causing the tally of positive cases to go up to 1,936 and the number of deaths to 113. So far, 181 have fully recovered and been discharged.
Health officials said, of the total cases in Mumbai, 857 were detected by contact tracing, containment measures, fever clinics etc. Moreover, across 24 wards in the city, 3,929 people were screened and 1,541 swabs collected from suspected cases, through 100 clinics held between April 5 and April 14.
As per the state health department, 232 new cases and nine deaths were reported in the state, taking the total count to 2,996 and 187 deaths so far. Of the nine deaths reported in the state, six were in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Akola. Until now, 295 people have recovered.
“140 of 232 cases are from Mumbai, followed by 52 in Pune, 11 from Nagpur, six in Malegaon, five from Navi Mumbai, four each from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Buldana, three from Vasai-Virar, two from Thane rural and Mira-Bhayandar and one each from Thane Municipal Corporation, Akola and Solapur,” said an official.
Health officials said 114 of 187 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 15 in Navi Mumbai, 44 from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Nashik Municipal Corporation, three from Akola, two from Aurangabad and one each from Kolhapur, Nagpur, and two deceased were from other states.
“Six men and three women died on Wednesday. Four of the deceased were aged above 60, three patients were from the 40 to 60 years age group and two were under 40 years of age. In six of these nine patients (67%), there were high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease. One of the deceased had cancer and another had tuberculosis. There have been 187 COVID-19 deaths in the state,” informed a health official.
According to the state health department, 2,228 positive cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), of which 1,896 are from Mumbai and 332 from Navi Mumbai. So far, 129 corona deaths have occurred in this region.
Of the 52,000 laboratory samples, 48,198 were negative and 2916 have been tested positive for coronavirus until April 15, while 69,738 people are in home quarantine and 5,617 people are in institutional quarantine.
