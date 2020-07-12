Coronavirus in Mumbai: 18 people test positive for COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan, Governor in self-isolation

At least 18 people at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, the official residence of the Maharashtra Governor, have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to news agency ANI, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get them tested again. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is self-isolating after the developments.
This comes after Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Abhishek said both his father and he had had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600. With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)