Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1571 positive cases, 38 deaths recorded on Sunday

India has so far recorded more than 90,900 coronavirus cases, of which 53,946 remain active. The state with the maximum number of cases is Maharashtra which crossed the 30,000 mark on Saturday.
Since then, the numbers have continued to increase. Within Maharashtra, the maximum number of cases have been recorded in Mumbai. On Sunday, the city recorded 1571 fresh positive cases of the novel coronavirus.
Mumbai has till date has recorded more than The city has so far recorded 19,000 positive cases and over 700 fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
According to the 6 pm bulletin update from the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 38 deaths were recorded on Sunday.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 which will extend till the end of May. Even before that, keeping the rising number of cases in mind, the Maharashtra government had chosen to extend the lockdown.
According to the MHA guidelines, several relaxations have been given for red, green and orange zones. Containment zones however will only allow for essential activities. In Lockdown 4.0, the States and Union Territories can decide on the delineation of red orange and green zones.
Air travel continues to be prohibited, as is travel via metro. Schools and other such institutions are to remain closed, as well as public spaces such as cinema halls, shopping malls. gymnasiums. swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls.
Sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed.
