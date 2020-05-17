Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1571 positive cases, 38 deaths recorded on Sunday

India has so far recorded more than 90,900 coronavirus cases, of which 53,946 remain active. The state with the maximum number of cases is Maharashtra which crossed the 30,000 mark on Saturday.

Since then, the numbers have continued to increase. Within Maharashtra, the maximum number of cases have been recorded in Mumbai. On Sunday, the city recorded 1571 fresh positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

Mumbai has till date has recorded more than The city has so far recorded 19,000 positive cases and over 700 fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

According to the 6 pm bulletin update from the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 38 deaths were recorded on Sunday.