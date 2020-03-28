Coronavirus in Mumbai: 15 lakhs have landed in India since January 18

Mumbai: Cabinet Secretary of India Rajiv Gauba has asked state chief secretaries and administrators of the Union Territories to extensively carry out contact tracing as over 15 lakh international passengers have landed in India since January 18.

"More than 15 lakh foreign travellers came to India over the last two months but a gap in monitoring by states could seriously jeopardise India's efforts to check the spread of coronavirus," said Gauba, who heads the COVID-19 crisis management group. He brought to the notice of the states and UTs that there was a gap between actual monitoring of international passengers with COVID-19 and the total arrivals from abroad.

In a letter, Gauba asked states and UTs for "concerted and sustained action" to ensure that passengers not on the radar are placed under surveillance immediately. He also urged them to actively involve the district authorities in this effort. The Centre had started screening international passengers at airports from January 18, the letter pointed out.

"I have been informed that up to March 23, cumulatively, the Bureau of Immigration has shared details of more than 15 lakh incoming international passengers with states and Union Territories for monitoring COVID-19.