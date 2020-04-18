Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1.31 lakh sugarcane cutting labourers will head back home soon

As per the government notification signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, it will be the responsibility of the sugar factory managing director to vet that the cane cutting labourers were staying for more than 14 days in the relief camps.

Furthermore, each sugar factory will have to get their medical test done and get the doctor’s certificate stating they were not suffering from cough, cold and fever. Only after that will the factory formulate their evacuation plan.

Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Maharashtra MD Sanjay Khatal told FPJ: "The sugar factory MDs will prepare an evacuation plan as per the destination village and the cane cutting labourers will undergo the prescribed health check-up. The sugar factory will coordinate with the district collectors for the exit and entry while keeping the village Sarpanchs in the loop as they will give the certificate.

The sugar factory will hand over that certificate to the collectors of districts for exit and entry." The government has clarified that the sugar factory will have to make the transport arrangement by securing necessary permits and approvals from the police.

During the travel, the sugar factory will have to provide meal and water to the labourers. Munde said the government notification has paved way for the return of cane cutting labourers to their respective villages. ‘’My appeal to them is to take proper care of their health and also of their village by adhering to lockdown norms,’’ he added.