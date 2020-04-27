Coronavirus in Mumbai: 12 new cases reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday

Kalyan/ Bhiwandi: There were 12 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Kalyan-Dombivli on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the region so far to 129. This included three deaths in the region.

According to health officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), four of these cases were from Dombivli (west) and four were from Dombivli (east). One was from Kalyan (east), one from Kalyan (west) and another two were from Titwala.

The 12 cases also include a 39-year-old policeman from Mumbai. A 36-year-old TV reporter from Mumbai has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Out of the 129 patients in the region, 86 continue to be under treatment, while 40 of them have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

Apart from the containment and sanitisation measures, the KDMC health department is also tracing contacts and has embarked on a house-to-house survey in Kalyan and Dombivli (west).

Vehicular movement has been blocked from all sides, and police have been deployed at all access points. Stringent measures have been put in place to prevent people from leaving their homes without any valid reasons.

Meanwhile, there were two new cases reported in Bhiwandi on Sunday, taking the number of cases to 21 in this region. Ten cases are from Bhiwandi taluka and the 11 are from Bhiwandi City. Out of the two patients, one is a 32-year-old man and the other is a 18-year-old woman.

The health department of Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation said that these two patients got infected after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Health Officials of the Bhiwandi-Nizampura City Municipal Corporation informed that in all, 141 people have been placed under institutional quarantine.