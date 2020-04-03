Coronavirus in Mumbai: 11,000 samples sent for testing in labs

Mumbai: More than 11,000 samples have been sent so far to the government and private laboratories which have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research which are conducting testing for coronavirus in Maharashtra. “

Till now 10,873 swab samples have been sent to laboratories for testing, of which 10,280 samples were negative and 423 have been tested positive for coronavirus,” said health officials.

Currently there are 11 laboratories in state, of which seven are government and four are private labs. The number of positive cases reached 235 in Mumbai, and the demarcated containment zones in the city increased to 212 on Thursday.