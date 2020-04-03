Coronavirus in Mumbai: 10,000 Mumbaikars quarantined so far

As far as Jogeshwari is concerned, 239 persons were quarantined at their homes taking the total to 1074 cases. The official data further states that in Govandi (Shivaji Nagar, Baiganwadi, Deonar etc) a total of 866 persons have been given the mandatory 14-days quarantine at their homes followed by Borivali west wherein till now 627 persons have been quarantined.

As per this sheet, at least 4,749 persons have completed their quarantine period and have reported not to be infected with the virus. At least 510 persons in Borivali west and 484 in Malad west have completed their quarantine period and sent back to home, till Thursday.

It may not be out of place to mention that these are the persons who are categorised as "low risk patients" and are kept in isolation to ensure they do not meet anyone. These patients are either quarantined at their respective homes or at the private isolation centers which are the local hotels or lodges.

Commenting on the numbers, Raees Shaikh, who has served as a corporator of Govandi, said, "All the MLAs and corporators of all the wards are continuously appealing citizens to stay indoors. But still the numbers are rising, especially in slum areas due to community toilets."

Notably, this data, according to sources, is the one which is being monitored continuously by the BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi and other state higher ups. The data suggests that areas such as Kalbadevi, Sandhurst Road and Dadar east have recorded the least number of quarantined cases 95, 53 and 76 persons, respectively. in the city.