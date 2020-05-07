Coronavirus in Mumbai: 10,000-mark, 769 cases in a day

Mumbai: With the highest single-day spike of 769 cases recorded in 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, at 10,714, including 25 deaths. In all, 412 people have died in the city of COVID-19 so far.

In the state, the total number of cases surged to 16,758, after detection of 1,233 new cases - also the highest in a day so far, including 34 deaths. The total number of fatalities state-wide is 651.