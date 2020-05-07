Coronavirus in Mumbai: 10,000-mark, 769 cases in a day

Mumbai: With the highest single-day spike of 769 cases recorded in 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Wednesday, at 10,714, including 25 deaths. In all, 412 people have died in the city of COVID-19 so far.
In the state, the total number of cases surged to 16,758, after detection of 1,233 new cases - also the highest in a day so far, including 34 deaths. The total number of fatalities state-wide is 651.
This was the first time the state reported new cases in four digits in a single day, said a state health official. Twenty-five of the 34 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, three each in Pune and Akola City and one each in Jalgaon and Solapur city.
One of the dead-on Tuesdays was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, more than one lakh has been tested for Covid in the city, through six public sector and 11 private laboratories, with ten per cent testing positive.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)