Coronavirus in Mumbai: City reports 1,526 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,50,095

Just a day after it crossed the grim mark of 17,000 new COVID-19 cases within a 24-hour period for the first time, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike of 18,105 infections, taking the total count up to 8,43,844. The previous highest jump in cases, at 17,433, was reported just a day before, on Wednesday. The state reported 391 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total death toll to 25,586. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,526 cases on Thursday, which is much higher than the daily number of cases witnessed in August, which ranged between 900 and 1,400.

This is the eighth day in a row that the count of new cases in Mumbai has crossed the 1000 mark. The total number of cases has increased to 1,50,095. The COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai rose to 7,761, with 37 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The COVID fatality rate still remains at 5.17 per cent, which is much higher than the state CFR which is 3.03 per cent.