Coronavirus in Mumbai: 10 arrested for offering namaz in Kalyan during Janta Curfew

The Mahatma Phule Chawk (MFC) police in Kalyan have arrested ten people for offering namaz at 4.30 pm on the road during the Janta curfew. They were all released on bail later.

Police said that amid the coronavirus pandemic breakout the state government has imposed Section 144 of CrPc. They have done this to avoid people crowding on roads. Despite that the people in question came out of their home to offer namaz at Walipeer area in Kalyan.

The accused are identified as Anhar Memon, Ahmad Gulzar, Noman Shaikh, Tausif Sayyad, Jarar Shaikh, Abdul Shahanawaz, Rehan Shaikh, Waseem Shaikh, Kameel Shaikh and Reehan Shaikh.

MFC police booked a case against them under section 269, 270, 290 of Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.