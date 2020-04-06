Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1 isolation bed per 3,000 is not enough; Experts

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic authority claims it is ready to fight CoVID-19, having earmarked 3,500 isolation beds, a number it plans to double shortly.

However, health experts are worried that this number may not be enough for the city's more than one crore inhabitants, especially if there is an exponential increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Experts fear that one isolation bed per 3,000 residents is hardly enough to battle CoVID-19 in the city.

As per the data compiled by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Japan and Korea have over 10 isolation beds per 1,000 citizens, while countries like Russia, Germany, Poland and France have over five isolation beds per 1,000 people.

As the number of positive cases is increasing, it is heightening concern about whether the civic department has enough isolation beds for patients.

Currently, the corporation says it has 2,107 isolation beds in different hospitals, which will be increased to 3,507 by next weekend after Seven Hills Hospital, Marol, gets an additional 1,500 beds. Further, the BMC claims to have another 3,000 isolation beds on stand-by in civic hospitals if the situation deteriorates.