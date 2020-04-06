Coronavirus in Mumbai: 1 isolation bed per 3,000 is not enough; Experts

Mumbai: Mumbai's civic authority claims it is ready to fight CoVID-19, having earmarked 3,500 isolation beds, a number it plans to double shortly.
However, health experts are worried that this number may not be enough for the city's more than one crore inhabitants, especially if there is an exponential increase in the incidence of coronavirus. Experts fear that one isolation bed per 3,000 residents is hardly enough to battle CoVID-19 in the city.
As per the data compiled by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Japan and Korea have over 10 isolation beds per 1,000 citizens, while countries like Russia, Germany, Poland and France have over five isolation beds per 1,000 people.
As the number of positive cases is increasing, it is heightening concern about whether the civic department has enough isolation beds for patients.
Currently, the corporation says it has 2,107 isolation beds in different hospitals, which will be increased to 3,507 by next weekend after Seven Hills Hospital, Marol, gets an additional 1,500 beds. Further, the BMC claims to have another 3,000 isolation beds on stand-by in civic hospitals if the situation deteriorates.
“Because of the decrease in the number of patients with the stoppage of non-emergency services at all civic hospitals, hundreds of isolation beds are lying unused.
These can be used in an emergency, which means the number of isolation beds will double,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, health, BMC. The BMC has phased the division of beds in ‘peripheral and speciality hospitals.
Phase One includes Kasturba Hospital with 100 beds, Raja wadi Hospital (100), KB Bhabha Hospital in Kurla (100), HBT Trauma Hospital (100) and KB Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, with another 50 beds. According to the data provided by the BMC, until last Tuesday, of the 475 beds, 176 were occupied.
In the second phase, BMC has enlisted another 13 hospitals, including the Eye Hospital, Surya Maternity Hospital, Bhagwati Hospital and Maa Hospital, among others. “The second phase is an extension of the first one. If we run out of beds in the first five civic hospitals, we will focus on isolating patients in the latter,” he added.
These hospitals have a total of 555 isolation beds. At the government-run Sir JJ Group of hospitals, there are 685 isolation beds, with 50 ICUs. Along with this, two railway hospitals - the Central Railway Hospital has 30 beds while the Jagjivan Ram Hospital under Western Railway has 10 beds.
The MbPT has facilitated 50 isolation beds. In March, the BMC had released a list of 12 private hospitals that had agreed to treat patients in their isolation wards. This number has increased to 22, including trust run private hospitals. Earlier, the number of isolation beds at private hospitals were 89, which has now increased to 197.
The new list of hospitals includes Sagoo Siddiqui (6), Saifee Hospital (1), Bhatia (10), Wockhardt Hospital (9), Global (10), BJ Wadia (20), Shushrusha (10), Holy Family (1), SRV (15), Hindu Sabha (9), LH Hiranandani (4) and Nanavati (4).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)