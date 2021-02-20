Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: MBMC detects 65 patients in a day, active cases jump to 384

After witnessing a steady decline in number of fresh cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) registered a sudden rise on Saturday. While a total of 112 cases were reported in the first six days of the week, 65 more people tested positive on a single day on Saturday, escalating worries for MBMC's health department. With the latest additions the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 26,730.
However, 25,544 patients have so far recovered and discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twincity pulling down the number of active cases to 384. While no casualties have been reported this week, the total death count has reached 801.
113 people recovered this week, even as the number of active cases continued to oscillate between 300 to 325 and occasionally dipping below 300. The civic administration has appealed people to follow the SMS protocols by regular santisation, wearing masks and maintain social distancing to keep the pandemic spread in control.