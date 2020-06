Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: List of containment zones in Mira Road and Bhayander as put by the MBMC on June 21

Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of cases at 1,28,205. Of the 306 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 91 were from Maharashtra.

Of the total 13,254 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,984 fatalities.