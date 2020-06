Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: List of containment zones in Mira Road and Bhayander as put by the MBMC on June 20

The twin-city crossed the mark of 2,000 COVID-19 cases as 66 more people tested positive on Friday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 2,016.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 99. Meanwhile, in some respite for the civic administration, 80 people fully recovered from the infection bringing the number of active cases to 789. So far 1,128 people have managed to beat the coronavirus and have been discharged from designated hospitals.