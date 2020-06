Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: List of containment zones in Mira Road and Bhayander as put by the MBMC on June 15

COVID-19 tally of Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation reached 1,593 on Sunday, as 79 new cases of the coronavirus were reported within the corporation limits.

As per the recent update by MBMC, on Sunday, 2 deaths were reported within its limits taking the tally of total fatalities to 83.

On Sunday, 69 patients recovered from the infection and the current number of active cases are 675.

“Out of the newly reported cases, Mira Road has 48 cases, Bhayander East has 24 cases. Whereas, Bhayander West has only 7 cases”, stated the official report on 14th June.