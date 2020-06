Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayander: List of containment zones in Mira Road and Bhayander as put by the MBMC on June 10

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, crossed 90,000 on Tuesday.

The state Health Department said that 2,259 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The total number of fatalities in the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) limits remains at 62.

From 1,021 on Monday, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the twin-city surged to 1,113 on Tuesday- the highest increase of 92 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 62.

A Shiv Sena corporator from Bhayander also succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

34 out of the 92 patients who tested positive were reported from new areas, while 58 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. The pandemic has spread to almost all parts of the twin-city. Today, 40 cases were reported from Mira Road while 26 each were reported from the east and west sides of Bhayander.

Here’s a complete list of containment zones in Mira-Bhayander:

1. Mothagaon

2. Revagar, Murdha

3. Patanbandar

4. Ambedkar Nagar Gali No 5 Bhayander west 401101

5. Revaar, Shivnery

6. B/308 Indira Complex 60 Feet Road bhy west 401101

7. B/03 Walchand Complex 90 Feet Road bhy west 401101

8. A/504 Radha Niwas Ram Mandir Opp Jain Mandir Bhayander west 401101

9. 105, Sai max Apt, Koliwada near Ram mandir Road bhayander west 401101

10. B104, Om Shri Ram, Shakti J.P Thakur Marg bhayander west 401101

11. 301 A, Devdarshan So. Bhaindar (W.)

12. Om Sai Chawl, Shivsena Galli, Bhaindar (W.)

13. Bageshree Park, Shivsena Galli, Bhaindar (W.)

14. A/101 Nageshwar Park 60 Feet Road Bhayander west 401101

15. 301-A, Devdarshan so. Bhaindar (W.)

16. Om Sai Chawl, Shivsena Gali Bhy-W

17. A/603, Salasar Krupa, Bageshree Park Shive sena Gali ,Bhy-W

18. Krantinagar, Behind Hanuman Mandir, Pani puri Gali 1, Ganesh Deval Nagar Shivsena Gali Bhy-W

19. J/101, Nehru Nagar, Nr. Police Station, Uttan Road Bhy-W

20. Krantinagar, NearHanuman Mandir, Simala galli no 2, Ganesh Deval Nagar Shivsena Gali Bhy-W

21. Nakoda Complex, AWing, Groud Floor,Bhy East

22. A/306, Meera Vallabh Shoping Center, B.P Road, Bhy East

23. A-206, Aaradhna Bldg, Navghar Road, Bhy East

24. New Vishal Appt, B-207, Rawal Nagar , Bhy Eas

25. Ostwal Tower Bldg -3,4, New Raj Kamal, Jyoti Darshan

26. Diwine Life, B-6, Jesal Park Bhy East

27. Swapnagandh Bldg, Second Floor Khari Gaon . Bhy East

28. Bhawani jyot Tower, 401, Chandan Park Bhy East

29. Room No-3 G-3, Om C Bldg, Near Naresh Steel, Navghar Road, Bhy East

30. Kasturi Park, arihant Rundavan, Cwing, 310

31. Sai Mahima B-214, Navghar Police Station

32. Narmada Tower, Bldg No-1, A-13, Khari Goan , Bhy East

33. Pratav gadh A-203, Siddhivinatak Hos Len

34. Aasha Nagar Bldg No-3, CWing, Room No-411

35. Vidyavasini Nagar

36. B-107, Krushnakrupa Bldg, Hanuman Nagar, Fatak

37. LAVINA LOBO C-603, GAURAV RESIDENCY , BEVERLY PARK, MIRA ROAD EAST

38. D/102 VEENA ENCLAVE MANGAL NAGAR

39. GAURAV SANKALP PHASE -1, HATKESH MIRA ROAD ( E)

40. SHANTI NIKETAN, BANEGAR VENUS MIRA ROAD ( E)

41. A/204 RAJ VAIBHAV INDRALOK PHASE -6 MIRA ROAD ( E)

42. SERENITY B-1002, POONAM GARDAN MIRA ROAD ( E)

43. A/603 IRIS ARNICA, JANGID ENCLAVE KANAKIA (RD) MIRA ROAD ( E)

44. GAURAV GREEN ROW HOUSE NO .33, MANGAL NAGAR MIRA ROAD ( E)

45. B /704 POONAM ORCHID, POONAM GARDEN MIRA ROAD (E )

46. LEELWATI 302 NEAR QUINS PARK MIRAROAD (E)

47. ROW HOUSE NO CLASSIC COUNTRY BEHIND NEW SHAHI HOTEL

48. KHODIYAR ENCLAVE BLDG. NO. 2 507 RAMDEV PARK MIRAROAD E

49. A/104, SAROGI AVENEW, BEVERLY PARK KANAKIYA MIRA RD

50. New Sai Charan & New Saikrupa, Gaoddeo Gaon

51. Sonam Apurva, M-301, New Golden Nest

52. R. No. 116/117, Sai Pooja Bldg, Shirdi Nagar

53. 304, 3 rd Floor, Raviraj Residency, Phatak Rd., Nr. Dharam Kata

54. 103, Rama Onex, Nr. Datt Mandir, Navghr

55. 103, Ramabai Paradies, Opp. Garden City, Indralok

56. B-410 B No 3 Jyoti Park Opp Indralok Phase 1

57. 203, Sonam Pooja, New Golden Nest, Phase 8, Bhayander E

58. B/301, Dnyanmanora, Ideal Park, Nr. Orange Hospital, Bhayander E

59. Yashoda Utsav, Room No. 401, Kashinagar, Vimal Dairy Rd., Bhayander E

60. Anjani Heights B wing 103

61. Medtiya Heritage Pooja Nagar

62. R.N.A Brodway Avenue, Shanti Park

63. Alpateh Mansion, Naya Nagar

64. Shreepati Poonam Sagar, Mira Road

65. Asmita Arochite, Naya Nagar

66. Sec- 8 Shanti Nagar

67. Mira Dharshan Society

68. Harsh Accord Gokul Village, Shanti Park

69. New Poonam Bldg, Lodha Road

70. Cheda Amrut Society, Meditiya Heritage

71. Sagar Manthan , Pooja Nagar

72. Om Sai, Bldg 601, Mira road

73. Sec-10 C-65 Shanti nagar

74. Mahada Chaal

75. Bharati Park I-405

76. Asmita Anita, Naya Nagar

77. Theme Ashish Naya Nagar

78. Sec-3 Shanti Nagar

79. Sheetal Sagar, Sheetal Nagar

80. Bhrahmdev Regency

81. Rahul Tower Naya naga

82. Abhar Bldg, Haidri Chowk

83. Vaibhav Society, Geeta Nagar Phase-6

84. Chandresh Accord Shanti park

85. Mira Encleve Naya nagar

86. Indrprashth, nupoor nagar

87. Anukool 004, Ganaga Complex, Lodha Road

88. Dolfin Garden, B- wing 504, Poonam Sagar Complex, mira road

89. Sec-3, D-32, Flat-302 Shanti nagar mira road

90. 103, Vasthu Bldg, Near Amay Supar market

91. Lavista A/203 Poonam sagar com . Mira road

92. B/504, Trivedi Plazza, Hydri Chowk Naya nagar mira road (e)

93. Arcade Art, Vinay Nagar, Hatkesh, Mira Road (East), 401107

94. Avadh Height, A-403, Opp. Raj Estate, Kashimira, Mira Road (East), 401107

95. JP Infra Labour Camp, Near Bus Stop No. 22, Hatkesh, Mira Road (East), 401107

96. D-501, Manali Village, Kashimira, Mira Road (E)

97. Vinay Nagar, V-15/405, Behind Brand factory, Hatkesh, Mira Road (East), 401107

98. B –104, Western park , Kashimira, Mira Road (E), 40107

99. Ganga Sagar Bldg, Nityanand Nagar, Miraroad E

100. Mahada L

101. Green View

102. Shnati Garden Sec- 3

103. Mahavir Dham Plasent Park

104. Royal Park

105. Sec-2

106. Slum hyness park Nityanand Nagar

107. Shivkrupa new mhada

108. Patel vally,Patel complex

The list was updated on 1st June, 2020 by the administration.