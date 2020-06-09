Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: With 92 new cases on Tuesday, MBMC sees highest single-day jump; total count surges to 1,113

As the country entered into the first phase of Unlock, the huge upward trend in the coronagraph of the twin-city has set alarm bells ringing for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

From 1,021 on Monday, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the twin-city surged to 1,113 on Tuesday- the highest increase of 92 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 62.

A Shiv Sena corporator from Bhayandar also succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane. Till now, the highest single-day increase was limited to 89 cases, which had been reported on May 31.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 3,875 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,461 persons tested negative, 1,113 persons tested positive even as reports of 301 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

34 out of the 92 patients who tested positive were reported from new areas, while 58 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. The pandemic has spread to almost all parts of the twin-city. Today, 40 cases were reported from Mira Road while 26 each were reported from the east and west sides of Bhayandar.