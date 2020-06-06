Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: With 46 new cases, tally rises to 949; death toll at 51

The rising coronavirus graph in the twin-city has heightened worries for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). 46 people tested positive on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 949.

While 43 patients recovered and were discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospital, three more deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of casualties to 51. A total of 611 people have so far recovered from the virus, pulling down the number of active cases to 287.

As per the daily bulletin released by the MBMC's health department, out of the 3,577 swab tests conducted till Saturday, 2,230 people had tested negative, while 949 people tested positive. The reports of 298 people were still awaited.