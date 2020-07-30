Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Twin city to get 366 more beds in MBMC community halls

The twin-city which has been witnessing an alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the past couple of months, will nowget two new dedicated COVID-19 health centers (DCHC). The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is all set to add 366 more beds to its existing health care infrastructure to combat the pandemic.
The Late Meenatai Balasaheb Thackeray Community Hall and Late Pramod Mahajan Hall have been converted into well-equipped DCHCs and will accommodate 160 and 206 beds respectively.
Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and assistant civic chief Sachin Bachhav recently inspected both the centers where arrangements are being fine-tuned to ensure that the facilities are made available within a week.
The latest additions will take the capacity of beds in the public and private DCHC’s and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals (DCH) to 913. This is apart from a total of 1,496 beds at the two COVID-19 care centers (CCC): 682 in Delta Garden ( Kashimira) and 814 at Ramdev Park ( Bhayandar).
With the rising threat of the deadly coronavirus, the civic administration has sought additional funds from the state government authorities to enhance and upgrade its existing healthcare infrastructure and to create new facilities to mount a renewed battle against the pandemic in the twin-city. However MBMC’s health department faces a major challenge in the form of an acute shortage of manpower to treat coronavirus patients.
“As we increase the bed capacity to tackle any type of medical emergencies, efforts were also on to recruit medicos on a contractual basis via walk-in interviews. Private doctors are also being roped in for the job.” said an official.
