Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Twin city to get 366 more beds in MBMC community halls

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik and assistant civic chief Sachin Bachhav recently inspected both the centers where arrangements are being fine-tuned to ensure that the facilities are made available within a week.

The latest additions will take the capacity of beds in the public and private DCHC’s and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals (DCH) to 913. This is apart from a total of 1,496 beds at the two COVID-19 care centers (CCC): 682 in Delta Garden ( Kashimira) and 814 at Ramdev Park ( Bhayandar).

With the rising threat of the deadly coronavirus, the civic administration has sought additional funds from the state government authorities to enhance and upgrade its existing healthcare infrastructure and to create new facilities to mount a renewed battle against the pandemic in the twin-city. However MBMC’s health department faces a major challenge in the form of an acute shortage of manpower to treat coronavirus patients.

“As we increase the bed capacity to tackle any type of medical emergencies, efforts were also on to recruit medicos on a contractual basis via walk-in interviews. Private doctors are also being roped in for the job.” said an official.