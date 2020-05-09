Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Twin city sees highest single-day surge; COVID-19 cases rise to 235

From 202 on Thursday, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar surged to 235 on Friday. It is the highest increase of 33 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) within a span of less than 24 hours. With this, the pandemic has spread to almost every part of the twin-city.

The huge upward trend in MBMC’s coronagraph has set alarm bells ringing for citizens and the health department. While, seven out of the 33 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas, 26 new patients are those who were in close contact of those who had tested positive earlier. Moreover, swab test reports of 110 people were still awaited.

Till now, the highest single day increase was limited to 25 cases which were reported on April 16. 127 people have so far recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active patients to 101. Unfortunately, seven patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the infection.

A total of 1,373 swab samples had been sent for testing, out of which 235 turned out to be positive, 1028 negative while 110 reports were awaited.

A total of 1,534 people in the twin-city are either in institutional quarantine or under home observation. Meanwhile, in order to implement overall containment and surveillance measures, individual incident commanders have been deputed for each of the six divisional zones in the twin-city.