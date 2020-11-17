Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Twin city reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 23,393

Mira Bhayandar on Monday recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative number of cases in the area to 23,393, according to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) data.

According to MBMC data, out of the fresh cases reported on Monday, 10 were new patients while the other 10 were contacts of people who had tested positive earlier. No new death case was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 60 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 22,094.