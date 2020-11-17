Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Twin city reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 23,393

Mira Bhayandar on Monday recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative number of cases in the area to 23,393, according to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) data.
According to MBMC data, out of the fresh cases reported on Monday, 10 were new patients while the other 10 were contacts of people who had tested positive earlier. No new death case was reported in the last 24 hours.
A total of 60 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered persons to 22,094.
The number of active cases in the MBMC area now stands at 555. While Mira Road reported 10 new cases, Bhayandar East and West registered five new cases each.
As per MBMC data, a total of 1,11,805 swab samples for testing of which 88,203 have turned negative while reports on 209 samples are still awaited.
Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed a massive drop in the city's daily count. The city on Monday reported 409 fresh COVID-19 cases, its lowest single-day addition since May, taking the tally to 2,70,113.
According to BMC data, with 12 patients succumbing to the viral infection during the day, also lowest since May, the overall toll went up to 10,582. The number of active cases fell below 10,000 to 9,807 during data reconciliation, it said. With 529 people getting discharged in the day, the count of recoveries in the city rose to 2,45,774.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)