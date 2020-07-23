Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: Shops in twin city to remain open on odd-even basis, MBMC extends lockdown in hotspot zones

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has extended the lockdown in hotspot zones till July 31, but relaxed lockdown restrictions in other areas.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, MBMC relaxed lockdown restrictions, except in the hotspot zones. Lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot zones will be continued till July 31. The civic body said that in the other areas, except hotspot zones, shops will now be allowed to open in an even/odd formula (P1-P2 rule) from 9 am to 5 pm. The MBMC has also asked people to follow the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on June 29.