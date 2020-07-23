Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: Shops in twin city to remain open on odd-even basis, MBMC extends lockdown in hotspot zones

Amid rise in coronavirus cases, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has extended the lockdown in hotspot zones till July 31, but relaxed lockdown restrictions in other areas.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, MBMC relaxed lockdown restrictions, except in the hotspot zones. Lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot zones will be continued till July 31. The civic body said that in the other areas, except hotspot zones, shops will now be allowed to open in an even/odd formula (P1-P2 rule) from 9 am to 5 pm. The MBMC has also asked people to follow the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on June 29.
Meanwhile, The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,04,572 with 1,310 new patients being reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 58 fatalities due to the pandemic recorded during the day, the death toll in the country's financial capital rose to 5,872, it added.
In good news, recovered cases increased to 75,118 with 1,563 patients being discharged from city hospitals since Tuesday evening. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai stands at 71 per cent, the BMC said. There are 23,582 active cases in the city while 1,055 new suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted in hospitals.
(Inputs from Agencies)
