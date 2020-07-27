Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: Shiv Sena offers oxygen support access at Shakhas' in twin-city

After distributing immunity booster tablets Arsenic Album-30 free of cost and converting it's party offices, commonly known as Shakhas into dispensaries, the local Shiv Sena unit led by legislator Pratap Sarnaik has now equipped the shakhas with oxygen concentrators so that Covid-19 patient's are immediately administered oxygen if the need arises.

On occasion of party chief and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, on Monday, legislator Pratap Samajik said that the much needed oxygen concentrators will be available at around 60 shakhas in the Owla-Majiwada segment and the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar.

Meanwhile 139 more people tested positive for the deadly infection on Sunday. With the latest additions, the total number of cumulative Covid-19 patient's has reached 7,576. The death toll has also climbed to 254.

On the other hand, 5,660 patients have so far recovered and discharged from designated Covid-19 hospitals in the twin city pulling down the total number of active cases to 1662.