Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: No positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

In a welcome respite for the citizens as well as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), no new positive Covid-19 cases were reported from the twin-city on Wednesday.So far, MBMC’s health department has registered 22 positive cases out of which two patients have recovered (tested negative) and one patient succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.

The number of active positive cases stands at 19. However, 54 out of the 137 swab test reports are still awaited. The civic administration continued to intensify containment measures in all areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the twin-city.