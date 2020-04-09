Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: No positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

In a welcome respite for the citizens as well as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), no new positive Covid-19 cases were reported from the twin-city on Wednesday.So far, MBMC’s health department has registered 22 positive cases out of which two patients have recovered (tested negative) and one patient succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.
The number of active positive cases stands at 19. However, 54 out of the 137 swab test reports are still awaited. The civic administration continued to intensify containment measures in all areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the twin-city.
Notably, the twin-city had reported zero coronavirus positive cases until Sunday (March 29), but in the ensuing week the number of patients gradually increased and the figure had reached 22 till Tuesday.
As per MBMC's regular health bulletin, a total of 901 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been put under home quarantine out of which more than 331 completed the 14-day period, till Wednesday. While 455 people were still under home quarantine and 50 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east). 65 people are currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai.
