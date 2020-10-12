Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s recovery reaches 89 %; death toll mounts to 634

The COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving amid indications of a slight but noticeable flattening of the viral outbreak curve in the twin-city.

112 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. With the latest additions, the total number of cumulative positive patients registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) under its limits has catapulted to 20,388.

MBMC’s health department data showed that 18,179 patients have recovered from their viral infection and been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

Notably, 1, 452 recoveries in the past one week have outweighed the 1,139 new positive cases that have been reported in the corresponding period. Consequently, MBMC’s overall recovery rate has jumped to 89.17 percent.

The bettering recovery rate has ensured that the twin city's active cases are limited to 1,575 patients who are undergoing treatment for the infection at various private and public health care facilities.

However, the case fatality rate (CFR) which continues to hover above 3.1 percent remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll has climbed to 634.

The MBMC has reported 42 deaths in the past seven days. As per MBMC records, 58,562 people were under observation, even as a total of 82,820 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 62,082 tested negative, 20,388 positive and reports of 350 people were still awaited. 6,138 swab has been collected in the past seven days.

Meanwhile, 75 out of the 112 patients who tested positive on Sunday were un-linked, while 37 turned out to be contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Mira Road again topped the chart by reporting 67 positive cases followed by 32 and 13 from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.