Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s recovery betters at 85 per cent; death toll mounts to 421

The COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving amid no sign of flattening of the viral outbreak curve in the twin-city. 150 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday. With the latest additions, the total number of cumulative positive patients registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) under its limits has catapulted to 12,606.

MBMC’s health department data showed that 10,752 COVID-19 patients have recovered from their viral infection and been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city. Notably, 1,336 recoveries in the past ten days has outweighed the 1,211 new positive cases that have been reported in the corresponding period.

Consequently, MBMC’s overall recovery rate continues to hover above 85 percent. The bettering recovery rate has ensured that the twin-city’s active cases is limited to 1,433 patients who are undergoing treatment for the infection at various private and public health care facilities. However the case fatality rate (CFR) which stands at 3.35 percent remains a cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll has climbed to 421. The MBMC has reported 39 deaths in the past ten days.

While the recovery rate is the percentage of patients recovered, CFR is the percentage of coronavirus deaths to the number of patients who tested positive. As per MBMC records, 31,477 people were under observation, even as a total of 45,210 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 31,963 tested negative, 12,606 positive and reports of 641 people were still awaited. 77 out of the 150 patients who tested positive on Monday were un-linked, while 73 turned out to be contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Mira Road again topped the chart by reporting 95 positive cases followed by 41 and 14 from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.