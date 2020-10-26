Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s positive cases drop to double-digit twice in three days

In a welcome respite for citizens and the health officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the twin-city after staring an alarming surge in fresh detections of fresh Covid-19 cases for the past more than three months, has started witnessing a drop in daily caseload from triple digit to double digits twice in the past three days.

As per official MBMC records, 299 more people have tested positive for the infection in the past three days. The health department detected 93 and 99 cases on Friday (23, October) and Sunday (25, October) respectively. The situation is improving as the number of positive cases per day that hovered at an average of 175 has started dropping to double digits after nearly two months.

The last time cases dipped to double digits was on 25, August, when the civic administration registered 89 cases. The highest detection of positive cases was reported on 5, July when 303 people tested positive for the infection on a single day. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 22,049, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 20,189 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

While the overall recovery rate has further improved to 91.56 percent, the bettering figures have ensured that the twin-city’s active cases is limited to 1,162. However, despite a better recovery, the case fatality rate CFR) continues to hover above 3.1 percent which remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll had mounted to 698 till Sunday night.

Meanwhile, 63 out of the 99 patients who tested positive on Sunday were un-linked, while 36 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

As usual Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 68 positive cases followed by 20 and 11 from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.