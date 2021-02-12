Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage hovers below 55%

Owing to lower turnout of frontline workers (FLW) in comparison to Healthcare Workers (HCW), the overall average of vaccinations administered by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) hovered a little below 55 percent till Thursday evening.

A total of 106 sessions including 74 for HCW's and 32 for FLW’s have so far been held at five public and private health care facilities which have been tagged as vaccination centers in Mira Road and Bhayandar.

As per municipal data, 5143 FLW’s and 6583 HCW's from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments have been enrolled as beneficiaries in the central government created mobile application to receive the vaccine in the first and second phase. 1,379 out of the 5,143 FLW’s and 5,066 out of the 6,583 have been vaccinated so far, taking the average coverage of immunization to 27 percent and 77 percent respectively.