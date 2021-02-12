Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC's overall COVID-19 vaccination coverage hovers below 55%

Owing to lower turnout of frontline workers (FLW) in comparison to Healthcare Workers (HCW), the overall average of vaccinations administered by the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) hovered a little below 55 percent till Thursday evening.
A total of 106 sessions including 74 for HCW's and 32 for FLW’s have so far been held at five public and private health care facilities which have been tagged as vaccination centers in Mira Road and Bhayandar.
As per municipal data, 5143 FLW’s and 6583 HCW's from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments have been enrolled as beneficiaries in the central government created mobile application to receive the vaccine in the first and second phase. 1,379 out of the 5,143 FLW’s and 5,066 out of the 6,583 have been vaccinated so far, taking the average coverage of immunization to 27 percent and 77 percent respectively.
A large number of police personnel including senior officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate got themselves vaccinated at a private health care facility in Bhayandar (east) on Thursday.
According to senior officials in MBMC's public health department, none of the beneficiaries have reported about any major adverse effects following the vaccination, however, nearly 88 including 87 Healthcare workers and only one frontline worker complained of minor adverse events following immunization (AEFI) involving mild fever, headache and body-pain. However, none of them needed hospitalization, officials said.
The MBMC has received its first batch of 8,000 doses of Covishield vaccines from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).