Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC’s Active cases dip below 900 after 117 days; recovery rate now at 93 per cent

The month of October has brought a much needed respite for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) from the brunt of the deadly pandemic as the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has fallen below the 900-mark on Wednesday to 871 (3.82%) after a long gap of 117 Days.

While effective implementation of the state government’s Maze Kutumb, Mazi Jawabdari (My family, My responsibility) initiative turned out to be the trump card, MBMC chief Dr. Vijay Rathod attributed the reduced Covid-19 cases to a collective team effort by the civic administration, police personnel, social organizations, politicians and citizens.

“Due to reduced cases we have temporarily closed a covid care center (CCC), however, if need arises we are in a position to restart it within six hours,” said the commissioner while adding a note of caution to citizens for the need to keep their guard up by continuing wearing masks, washing hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid going out unless absolutely needed.

The last time the number of active cases dipped below 900 was on July 2, when MBMC’s health department had 812 patients undergoing treatment in various private and public health care facilities across the twin-city. 173 people tested positive for the infection in the first four days of the month, clocking an average of 43 detections per day unlike earlier when the number of positive cases hovered at an average of 175 on a daily basis.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 22,827, the MBMC’s health department data also reveals that a total of 21,230 patients have recovered from their viral infection. Consequently, the overall recovery rate has further improved to 93 percent.