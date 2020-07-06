Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to imposes hefty fines for spitting, not wearing masks

Wearing a mask, not spitting on roads and maintaining physical distance in public and at workplaces are some of the norms which need to be followed religiously in order to minimize and contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

However, repeated appeals and warnings have failed to drill sense in the minds of some people in Mira Bhayandr. Frequent incidences of violation of these norms prompted the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief- Dr. Vijay Rathod to invoke the disaster management act and the stringent epidemic diseases act in additions to the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code by chalking out stringent punishments and hefty monetary fines on litter mongers and those found to be roaming in public places without wearing face masks.

As per orders promulgated on Monday by the municipal commissioner, a person caught spitting in a public place for the first time will be fined Rs.1,000 and Rs. 2,000 caught the next time, similarly, anybody caught without a face mask in public will be slapped with a fine of Rs. 500 for the first time and double the amount for the second time.

Repeated and subsequent violations could attract more stringent penal action apart from the monetary fines. Shopkeepers will also attract a fine of Rs. 2,000 if they were found defying physical distancing norms for the first time and double the amount if caught for the second time.