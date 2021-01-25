Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC sees a significant dip in fatalities, active cases now 351

On the other hand, 38 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 26,146 the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 25,030 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

With this the rate of recovery is currently pegged at 95.62 percent, as the active number of cases has dipped to 351 which works out to 1.34 percent of the total caseload. As per MBMC records 1,15,727 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,58,777 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 1,32,531 tested negative and 26,176 positive, even as 66 reports were still awaited. Four reports turned out to be inconclusive.

Out of the 38 cases, 23 were unlinked and 15 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 23 positive cases followed by 9 and six from the east and west sides of Bhayandar. This month 299 new cases were detected in the past 24 days even as 387 were discharged in the corresponding period.