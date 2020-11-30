Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC sees a significant dip in COVID-19 fatalities

In a welcome relief for citizens and the health department, Covid-19 fatalities reported by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have witnessed a significant dip in November.

While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October respectively, 37 people have succumbed till 29, November while undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities in the twin-city. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above three percent. The total death toll has reached 756.

After 736 people tested positive for the Covid -19 infection in the first fortnight of November, MBMC’s health department recorded 792 more cases in the past two weeks marking an increase in the number of positive cases in the twin-city. 47 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday.