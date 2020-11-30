Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC sees a significant dip in COVID-19 fatalities

In a welcome relief for citizens and the health department, Covid-19 fatalities reported by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) have witnessed a significant dip in November.
While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October respectively, 37 people have succumbed till 29, November while undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities in the twin-city. However, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above three percent. The total death toll has reached 756.
After 736 people tested positive for the Covid -19 infection in the first fortnight of November, MBMC’s health department recorded 792 more cases in the past two weeks marking an increase in the number of positive cases in the twin-city. 47 people tested positive for the infection on Sunday.
Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 24,132, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 22,767 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.
While the recovery rate is pegged at 94.34 percent, the active number of cases has once again crossed the 600 mark to reach 609 which works out to 2.52 percent of the total caseload. As per MBMC records 87,311 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,23,313swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 99,019 tested negative and 24,132 positive.
While 144 reports were still awaited, 18 were tagged as inconclusive. Out of the 47 cases, 28 were unlinked and 19 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 35 positive cases followed by 10 and two from the east and west side of Bhayandar.
