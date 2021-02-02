Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports zero COVID-19 deaths in 10 days

Statistics that underline a remarkable turnaround in the twin-city’s Covid-19, zero casualties have been reported in the past ten days as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has continued to maintain a significant downward trend in the number of active cases and fresh detections for nearly three consecutive months.
While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October respectively, 38 people succumbed in November and 25 in December. In January 12 people died while undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities.
While the death count has remained stable at 795 since 22 January, the case fatality rate (CFR) hovers slightly above three percent. In a welcome relief for citizens and the health department only 10 people tested positive for the infection on Monday, taking total number of cumulative positive patients to 26,327.
However, MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 25,204 patients have recovered from their viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city. With this the rate of recovery is currently pegged at 95.73 percent, as the active number of cases has dipped to 328 which works out to 1.25 percent of the total caseload.
As per MBMC records 1,18,311 people were under observation, even as a total of 1,61,679 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 1,35,159 tested negative and 26,327 positive, even as 190 reports were still awaited. Three reports turned out to be inconclusive.
Out of the 10 cases, six were unlinked and four were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. 618 samples were collected on Monday.