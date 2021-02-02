Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports zero COVID-19 deaths in 10 days

Statistics that underline a remarkable turnaround in the twin-city’s Covid-19, zero casualties have been reported in the past ten days as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has continued to maintain a significant downward trend in the number of active cases and fresh detections for nearly three consecutive months.

While 146 and 152 people lost their lives due to the deadly infection in September and October respectively, 38 people succumbed in November and 25 in December. In January 12 people died while undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities.

While the death count has remained stable at 795 since 22 January, the case fatality rate (CFR) hovers slightly above three percent. In a welcome relief for citizens and the health department only 10 people tested positive for the infection on Monday, taking total number of cumulative positive patients to 26,327.