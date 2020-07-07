Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC reports 167 positive cases and six deaths on Monday

The twin city of Mira-Bhayandar on Monday reported 167 fresh cases for the novel coronavirus, taking the total tally to 4,471. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) also reported six deaths due to coronavirus on the same day. The death toll is now at 168.

According to MBMC's sources, the youngest and oldest among the positive coronavirus cases on Monday were a 1-year-old boy from Navghar Gaon in Bhayandar (East), and 80-year-old from Pooja Nagar in Mira Road, respectively.

Meanwhile, the recovered patients tally has gone up to 3,214, of which 154 patients defeated the virus on Monday. There are 1,089 reported cases that remain active.

On Monday, Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly said the state government should pay more attention to containing the spread of COVID-19 in Mira-Bhayandar.

Fadnavis was on a visit to the twin-city to take an overall review of the health infrastructure and arrangements made by the local administration to combat the pandemic. The former Chief Minister visited the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bhayandar and later met municipal commissioner Dr. Vijay Rathod at the civic headquarters.

Meanwhile, as per orders promulgated on Monday by the municipal commissioner, a person caught spitting in a public place for the first time will be fined Rs.1,000 and Rs. 2,000 caught the next time, similarly, anybody caught without a face mask in public will be slapped with a fine of Rs. 500 for the first time and double the amount for the second time.

Repeated and subsequent violations could attract more stringent penal action apart from the monetary fines. Shopkeepers will also attract a fine of Rs. 2,000 if they were found defying physical distancing norms for the first time and double the amount if caught for the second time.