Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC registers 66 new cases on Friday; total tally crosses 2,000

The twin-city crossed the 2,000 mark of Covid-19 cases as 66 more people tested positive on Friday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 2,016.

Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 99. Meanwhile in some respite for the civic administration, 80 people fully recovered from the infection bringing the number of active cases to 789. So far 1,128 people have managed to beat the coronavirus and have been discharged from designated hospitals.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 5,621 swab tests till Thursday. Among these 3,205 people tested negative, 2,016 persons tested positive even as reports of 400 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories. 42 out of the 66 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 24 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

With 993 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 49.260 percent of the cases, followed by 524 (24.75%) and 499 (24.75%) cases from the east and west sides of Bhayandar, respectively. The surge in the number of cases is bound to reduce the doubling time, which has become a worrying factor for the civic administration.