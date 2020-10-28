Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC finds only 66 new cases on Wednesday; active cases down to 4.96 per cent

After positive cases dropped to double digit thrice in past four days, only 66 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, bring a welcome respite for citizens and the health officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

The low detection has been registered after a period of more than four months when a similar count was reported on June 19. Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 22,321, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that a total of 20,509 patients have recovered from the viral infection and have been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city.

While the recovery rate has improved further to 91.88, the active number of cases is now limited to 1,107 which works out to just 4.96 percent of the total case load. However, despite a significant dip in new cases, coupled by bettering recoveries, the case fatality rate CFR) continues to hover above 3.1 percent which remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll had mounted to 705 till Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, 51 out of the 66 patients who tested positive on Wednesday were un-linked, while 15 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. As usual Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 39 positive cases followed by 14 and 13 from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.

The situation is improving as the number of positive cases per day that hovered at an average of 175 has started dropping to double digits after nearly two months. The number of swab tests conducted by the MBMC also crossed the one lakh mark on Wednesday.