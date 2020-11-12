Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC completes over 1.10 lakh tests; active cases below 650

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has claimed of completing 1, 10,426 swab tests in their battle against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic since the first case was detected on 27, March.

A cursory glance at MBMC’s official statistics show that out of the 1.10 lakh tests which had been conducted till Wednesday, around 7,747 swabs had been taken in the first 11 days of this month. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has fallen below the 650-mark on Wednesday to 637 (2.74%) after a long gap of five months.

The last time the number of active cases dipped below 650 was on 12 June when MBMC’s health department had 581 patients undergoing treatment in various private and public health care facilities across the twin-city. Out of the 67 people who tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 35 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive while the remaining 32 were new detection's.

Although the latest additions have catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 23,220 the health department data also reveals that a total of 21,839 patients have recovered from their viral infection. Consequently, the overall recovery rate has further improved to 94.05 percent.

Due to reduced cases, the civic administration has temporarily closed two covid care facilities, however the entire workforce is on standby mode to be in a position to restart them within six hours, in case of any emergency. Despite a better recovery, the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 3.20 percent as the death toll has mounted to 744 with three more casualties being reported on Wednesday.

As usual Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 41 out of the 67 positive cases followed by 21 and five people testing positive from the east and west side of Bhayandar respectively.