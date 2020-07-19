Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC allows reopening of shops out of hotspots on odd-even basis.

In a welcome respite for the business community, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), has allowed reopening of commercial establishments in the twin-city in the second phase of unlock mode from Sunday (19, July).

The civic administration has replicated its odd-even formula while doling out the relaxations which were inked in its earlier order promulgated on 30, June. Under the odd-even system, shops will open on each side of the pavement on alternate days.

Apart from spas, gymnasiums and shopping malls, those establishments falling in the hot-spot zones will have to wait for further orders to avail benefits of the relaxations.

Alarmed by the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the MBMC resumed the rigid containment exercise by imposing a complete lockdown from 1 July in an attempt to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The 10-day lockdown was later extended till the midnight of 18, July.