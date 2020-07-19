Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: MBMC allows reopening of shops out of hotspots on odd-even basis.

In a welcome respite for the business community, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), has allowed reopening of commercial establishments in the twin-city in the second phase of unlock mode from Sunday (19, July).
The civic administration has replicated its odd-even formula while doling out the relaxations which were inked in its earlier order promulgated on 30, June. Under the odd-even system, shops will open on each side of the pavement on alternate days.
Apart from spas, gymnasiums and shopping malls, those establishments falling in the hot-spot zones will have to wait for further orders to avail benefits of the relaxations.
Alarmed by the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the MBMC resumed the rigid containment exercise by imposing a complete lockdown from 1 July in an attempt to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The 10-day lockdown was later extended till the midnight of 18, July.
The lockdown came 24 days after the first phase of the unlock mode announced by the state government under its Mission Begin Again plan from 6 June. A cursory glance at Covid-19 figures reveals that 2,423 positive cases were detected in the 24-day unlock period (from 6 June to 30 June) even as 3,096 cases were reported in just 18 days of lockdown (from 1 July to 18 July).
The 24-day unlocking clocked an average of around 100 cases per day, while the 18-day lockdown recorded an average of 172 cases per day. The spike in cases has been attributed to intensified testing efforts.
The MBMC has tagged red zones in the twin-city. However, the criteria and selection adopted by the civic administration to red flag certain areas have raised more questions than answers while stoking major controversy. With the detection of 182 fresh cases, the total count of positive patients reached 6,422 on Saturday. The death toll has climbed to 219. The present unlocking plan will be in operation till 31, July.
