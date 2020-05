Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 25

Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the number of cases so far to 30,359.

According to Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 1725 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 30,359. The death toll has risen to 988 after 39 deaths were reported today in the metropolitan city.

With 11 people testing positive for coronavirus on Sunday, he total number of cases in Mira-Bhayandar reached 499.