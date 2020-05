Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 22

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded as many as 2,345 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 41,642.

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 1,382 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital now stands at 25,317.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city also rose to 882 as 41 more patients succumbed to the infection. A total of 285 patients were discharged from hospitals, which took the number of recovered cases to 6,751.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Thursday reported 13 new cases. Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday, taking the death toll to 12 while the total number of positive cases in the area reached 403.